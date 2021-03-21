a cheap and unstoppable SUV, for 6,800 euros

Although it seems that it is something that has been with us for a long time, driven by brands such as Dacia or by classic models such as the Lada Niva, the fever for cheap cars only grows and grows, in an economic environment that is far from being the same. ideal in our market.

However, this trend makes us find curious solutions, in all areas. Without going any further, a couple of days ago we shared with you the proof of what will be the cheapest electric car in our country: the Dacia Spring.

And today, we once again focus on an iconic and foolproof off-roader like the Lada Niva Legend. It is true, the model is still on sale in Russia and, right now, its commercialization in Spain is impossible, due to safety and environmental regulations.



Now, put a date on your agenda: the year 2024. By then, the landing of a new Lada Niva is expected throughout Europe, which has already been advanced with certain information, and which will be much more modern and technological.

Of course, it will not lose its more than famous 4×4 arguments and we imagine that its price will be more than content, since AvtoVaz will form a business unit with Dacia. Of course, the new Niva will benefit from the use of modern platforms and mechanics from the Renault Group.

Until then, we continue to look, not with little envy, at the affordable Niva Travel that is sold in Russia, but also at the Niva of a lifetime, which can be bought for an extremely attractive price: 599,999 rubles, which is equivalent to about 6,800 euros, at the current exchange rate.

In essence, the Lada Niva is a car that has been on the market for decades, with hardly any mechanical, structural or equipment changes. Which, on the other hand, makes every last component more than proven …

We speak, for example, of the naturally aspirated gasoline engine, with four cylinders and 83 HP of power. A ‘humble’ mechanic, there is no doubt, that must settle for allowing it to reach 142 km / h top speed and accelerate from 0 to 100 in 17.0 seconds.

One point in your favor? The all-wheel drive system, with a central differential, which distributes the torque between both axles, in a variable way, and which is accompanied by a reducer. Thus, leaving the asphalt, driving through snow or getting into the mud, will never be a problem …