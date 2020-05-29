Although fans have many times shown their annoyance as the series seems to lengthen more and more, when the production reveals a new trailer or information regarding the show, fans seem to renew their interest in the plot, so a new theory would reveal the identity of the masked man in ‘The Walking Dead’.

Due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, the series had to stop its production, so we don’t know until when we can see the end of season 10, However, to keep expectations high, AMC decided to release the trailer for the final chapter, prompting fans to start coming up with various theories.

During chapter 16 of the tenth season of the series, we were able to meet a mysterious masked character who arrived just in time to save Alden and Aaron of dying at the hands of the whisperers, which became a new mystery, since the series has not yet revealed who is under the mask.

It is for that reason that fans of the series have begun to speculate on the identity of this character And apparently they have already reached a conclusion, since on the Reddit site and on Twitter the theory has emerged that this character is Duane Jones, the son of Morgan who appeared in the first season and was named in the third.

Although Morgan revealed in the third season that his son Jones had been bitten and turned into a zombie, this could never be verified, since Morgan was fighting a mental illness at the time and could have been confused about the future that his son had, as explained by the theory, so there is a possibility that Duane Jones is the mysterious masked man.

This is how the identity of the masked man in ‘The Walking Dead’ could have already been revealed, However, there are other characters that may be under the mask, such as the case of Maggie who has already confirmed her return to the series, unfortunately, we will have to wait a long time to know the truth since the final chapter has not yet release date.