Fan of For Honor? Very soon you will be able to see one of his characters in another franchise. What happens is that one of them will arrive as a guest to Samurai Shodown, the latest installment in SNK’s legendary fighting series.

It was in the New Game Expo Plus telecast that it was revealed that Warden, the fighter for For Honor, is coming to Samurai Shodown. This knight will come as a downloadable character to the fighting game and he will have his sword and armor to defend himself.

Want to see Warden in For Honor? Check the progress that we present below:

It is important to note that Warden will be available in Samurai Shodown starting June 24. This character can be obtained as part of the season pass, but you can also purchase it separately.

At the moment it is unknown how much Warden will cost. We will be pending and we will inform you when we know more about it.

And what did you think of this news? Are you excited to play as Warden in Samurai Shodown? Tell us in the comments.

Samurai Shodown is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and STADIA. You can know more about this game by clicking here.

