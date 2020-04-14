If you are one of those who use Linux for any reason and also still manage devices with file systems FAT16 or FAT32, there is good news for you: the data transfer speed has just received a huge boost thanks to new code that will be included in the Linux kernel.

This is a patch submitted by OGAWA Hirofumi, known for his work on the special Linux file system, Tux3. This new code improves the Linux kernel system call that loads the contents of a file into the page cache, that is, the “readahead”.

Copying photos from USB sticks, SD cards and digital cameras will be faster

Although there is excellent support in Linux for exFAT, a more modern file system and with better transfer rates, there are many reasons why you could use FAT, such as on old USB sticks, or SD cards from digital cameras, EFI partitions, etc..

Thanks to the new code the performance of the readahead in FAT improves substantially, and in fact, in tests made by the developer with a slow 2TB USB hard drive, it found that File transfers that previously took 383.18 seconds (over 6 minutes) were now completed in just 51.03 seconds.

The next version of the Linux kernel will be 5.7, whose version rc1 was announced by Linus Torvalds on April 12. However, the changes made by OGAWA would not enter until the 5.8 kernel window.

