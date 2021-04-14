A CEO for 9 million dollars? UniCredit investors decide how much Orcel is worth

By Valentina Za, Maria Pia Quaglia and Simon Jessop

MILAN, Apr 14 (Reuters) – UniCredit investors will decide on Thursday whether to approve the appointment of Andrea Orcel as CEO of the Italian bank, although the problem that thwarted his first attempt at running a large entity is overshadowing his second attempt : the question of salary.

Orcel, 57, will join UniCredit just over two years after Spanish bank Santander withdrew an offer to make him its CEO following a disagreement over his salary package, which sparked a € 112 million legal dispute ( 134 million dollars).

Although it is only a fraction of the bonuses of more than $ 30 million that Orcel received as a banker from Merrill Lynch early in his career, UniCredit’s offer of up to 7.5 million euros ($ 9 million) a year It ranks ahead of the new CEO of British bank Lloyds, Charlie Nunn, and most of his European counterparts, according to analysts.

UniCredit has said that the package does not include any compensation for the more than 25 million euros in deferred pay from his former employer UBS, which Orcel will lose by accepting a new job.

But the share bonus of up to € 5 million, which is twice the fixed salary, is not linked to performance or subject to payback clauses for the first year.

The guaranteed bonus and an overall salary package much higher than that of his austere predecessor, Jean Pierre Mustier, have angered some of UniCredit’s investors and prompted leading shareholder advisers to say “no” to the vote on the Thursday.

Both Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis support Orcel’s appointment, but have recommended rejecting UniCredit’s compensation policy due to the “problematic salary package for the new CEO.”

“The package is not in tune with the current environment, which calls for sobriety, and with the remuneration of the former CEO,” said Frontis Governance founder and shareholder advisor on the exercise of voting rights, Sergio Carbonara.

Frontis also advised shareholders to vote against the wage policy, and Carbonara said it hoped it would be rejected.

Two of UniCredit’s top 30 investors, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, told Reuters their funds would vote against the compensation package.

A UniCredit spokesperson said it would be Orcel’s decision what to do if his salary package is not approved.

Not all UniCredit investors blame Orcel for his salary. The historic banking foundation Fondazione Cariverona has stated that the “important and courageous” decisions that UniCredit faces to reactivate its profits require the best talent available.

Also the Fondazione CRT de Turin, another UniCredit shareholder, intends to support the package.

If the salary package proposed by Orcel is rejected, the current policy will be maintained, that is, a fixed salary of 2.1 million euros and double the variable remuneration.

(Information from Valentina Za, Stephen Jewkes and Maria Pia Quaglia from Milan, and from Simon Jessop from London; edited by Jane Merriman; translated by Darío Fernández in the Gdansk newsroom)