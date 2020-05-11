When I was a child, the older ones still talked about Bertrán de Lis’s Error. Around this time a century has passed since it was produced. In the spring of 1920, the atmosphere of Spanish football was buzzing. The first selection in our history, destined to participate in the Antwerp Games, was being prepared, and all were discussions on how to form it.

The Gipuzkoan and Bilbao federations asked that the representation be entrusted to them. The best footballers came out of the Basque Country, accustomed to playing on grass from a young age, and frequent matches with French rivals, which gave them the aura of having a superior experience. But Barça also played on grass and frequented rivals on the other side of the Pyrenees. Galician football was strong and also made on grass. Further down there was still a lot of play on the ground, but Madrid was Madrid, Valencia was Valencia and Seville was Seville. And all that mixed with crossed accusations of professionalism, then prohibited, but which was already beginning to be practiced in a covert way. Not with direct payment, but yes by providing fictitious jobs.

Football was then organized in regional leagues whose winners went to the Cup, which was played in round-robin qualifying rounds until the final, a single match. The regional champions were Águilas, Sevilla, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Real Unión, Athletic, Sporting de Gijón and Sporting de Vigo, a team that would soon merge with Fortuna, leading to the creation of Celta.

That Cup was presented as the great merit contest to go to the selection. The idea that the Cup champion was awarded with the representation of our football in Antwerp was even launched. Hence the unprecedented interest of this Cup.

The semifinals were Sevilla-Barça and Athletic-Sporting de Vigo, and they were turbulent. The previous year there was also a Sevilla-Barça semifinal and they agreed to play in Madrid, to save trips. Barça proposed the same plan, but Sevilla wanted it to be played in both cities. Barça insisted on Madrid, the Federation agreed and Sevilla withdrew with complaints.

The other semifinal was almost worse. In San Mamés Athletic won 2-1. Referee Enrique Bertrán de Lis, exporter of Madrid, president of the College of Referees, personage of illustrious surname and with a diplomatic career. But the vigueses came out very unhappy because they blew two penalties in favor of Athletic (both failed) and sent off their left winger, Moncho Gil.

The round was played with the public very predisposed. Athletic performed well and went 0-1. The frustration caused that from a certain moment the balls that left the field were not returned. The public played them. Towards the 80th minute there were no more balls and the game was over. The Federation met urgently and decided to consider the 0-1 good.

The final, on May 2, at El Molinón, would go down in history as the final of Bertrán de Lis’s mistake. After a century, it can still be said that it was the biggest refereeing error in our level football.

On the eve of the debate was reborn: should the champion become our team for Antwerp? Criticism of Barça was launched from Bilbao for more than rational indications of professionalism. He had taken Zamora from Espanyol in exchange for a good job. He had also taken Sancho from the Sans. And especially to Sesúmaga, from Arenas de Guecho, Cup champion the previous year with three goals from this player in the final, precisely against Barça. In Athletic they were all from the land, like today, and as almost all were then. The rare exceptions fueled less and less covert professionalism.

Due to the distance, there were many more people from Bilbao, from where they chartered a train, although there were no shortage of Catalans. Bertran de Lis, considered the best, arbitrated again, without discussion (except in Vigo).

The day dawned with rain and wind, but in the afternoon it subsided. The field was muddy, which initially favored Athletic, which, in effect, began to dominate. At the quarter of an hour, a penalty in the Zamora area by a clear hand from Galicia. Lacquer nailed an unstoppable cannon shot to the net. But the joy of the people of Bilbao is cut when Bertrán de Lis cancels the goal, because Germán Echevarría had entered the area before the launch.

And, surprise !, instead of ordering that the shot be repeated, as the norm dictated and still dictates, he points out a fault against Athletic at the point where Germán entered the area. . players protest, but it is not worth it. Zamora, with a view, quickly placed the ball so that Galicia took off and the game resumed.

That upset Athletic, who spent the rest checking the rule and pulling his hair out. They did not think of anything else. Barça scored two goals in the second half and won the Cup.

Bertrán de Lis admitted his mistake, it was on everyone’s lips, he resigned from the presidency of the College and stopped arbitrating, to which he only made two exceptions the following season, to cover irreparable needs. He distanced himself from soccer. He was secretary of embassy in several countries. He died in Madrid in 1965.

Only 12 years after the event, he agreed to speak publicly about his mistake, in an interview with the weekly Champion. “That should never have happened, and I am still amazed that it happened; But I am even more amazed that journalists, after 12 years, continue to think about it. ” Then he goes on to explain why: “We had a friendly and noisy gathering to which we occasionally attended for coffee. One afternoon, the week before the game, several professors sat around my table… Then the drawbacks were fashionable and they were looking for the problems to find difficulties in a sport that in practice is very simple. By rare coincidence the case that was going to be presented to me a few hours later on the lawn of El Molinón came out, and the authoritative voice, which inspired respect for me, solved it without excuse; it was done like this, without appeal… ”.

Then, after narrating in detail the play of the penalty kick and the emergence of Germán Echevarría, he explains: “I instantly remembered the lesson a few days before and punished Athletic for failure.” After other considerations, he concludes: “In the end, the next day and many days later it was a horror …”.

The Antwerp Games would soon arrive, to which we attended with a very rationally constructed team, with the majority of Basques, but not a monopoly. Four of each Cup finalist attended. The rest were five from Real, three from Sporting de Vigo, two from Arenas, two from Real Unión, one from Racing de Ferrol and one from Fortuna de Vigo. None of the dry Spain.

They returned with the silver, which caused the definitive outbreak of soccer in Spain. But even that did not quench the echoes of Bertrán de Lis’s Error, which for many years was remembered when a new Cup final arrived.