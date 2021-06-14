A cell genomic map explains neuronal death in epilepsy

It has been possible to obtain the cellular genomic map associated with sclerosis of the hippocampus of the brain. This is a key finding for the diagnosis of temporal lobe epilepsy.

The work has been led by researchers from the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) in Spain.

The study shows the precise genetic transcription code of the cell types involved and provides the basis to better understand temporal lobe epilepsy and establish its differential diagnosis with respect to other diseases with similar symptoms.

Hippocampal sclerosis is characterized by the death of specific neuron populations and exacerbated activation of other cell types resident in the brain, such as microglial cells (microglia) and astrocytes. The presence of sclerosis is essential for diagnosing temporal lobe epilepsy (the most common form of drug-resistant epilepsy), although it is also present in some cases of dementias associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The pathological diagnosis is made after the surgical removal of part of the hippocampus, which represents the most widely used treatment at present.

The cellular complexity of hippocampal sclerosis is manifested in the selective death of certain neuronal types, an essential aspect for its classification into three potential types. However, until now it was unknown why some neuronal types are more vulnerable than others.

In this work, the researchers have developed a genomic map that identifies the precise genetic code of all cell types involved in the disease. “Genomic maps try to map different genes with specific biological elements. In the case of the brain, it is about linking a series of genes with specific neuronal types, such as neurons, astrocytes and microglia ”, explains Liset Menéndez de la Prida, scientist at the Cajal Institute of the CSIC, who is leading the study together with José López-Atalaya, from the Institute of Neurosciences of the CSIC, a mixed center of the CSIC and the Miguel Hernández de Elche University (UMH), in Alicante.

To do this, they have applied two advanced procedures for taking biological samples: laser microdissection of a region of brain tissue and sampling of individual cell nuclei extracted from rats and mice. Together with them, different bioinformatics techniques have made it possible to identify neurodegeneration genetic signatures, a set of genes that show activity in degenerative processes.

Uneven accumulation of microglial cells (turquoise) around the surface neurons of CA1 (in purple), surrounded by other cell nuclei (white). (Image: Elena Cid, Instituto Cajal (CSIC))

“When neurons begin to degenerate, they emit signals that are captured by microglia, which are the brain cells responsible for mediating the inflammatory and neurotoxic response. Each of these processes involves the activation or inactivation of certain genetic programs that are what constitute a genetic signature. We identify some of these genetic signatures in specific neuronal types ”, explains López-Atalaya.

On the other hand, the researchers recorded the electrical activity of individual neurons and found that some showed signs of hyperexcitability, characteristic of epilepsy. Hyperexcitable neurons tended to be of a certain type and to be located in a specific sublayer (the superficial sublayer of the brain). “Interestingly, this hyperexcitability ‘map’ matches the neurodegeneration signature ‘map’ seen earlier,” adds De la Prida.

The results have generated two public databases with all the information open for use by the scientific community. The work represents a methodological milestone due to its particular difficulty.

Temporal lobe epilepsy does not have a single cause. It can be caused by infections, brain injuries caused by trauma, tumors or various genetic factors that generally manifest with anatomical changes in the laminar organization of the cerebral cortex. Something common to this heterogeneous group of disorders is the origin of the seizures in the temporal lobe associated with hippocampal atrophy, evaluated by nuclear magnetic resonance. Most of the cases do not respond to drug treatment. The definitive pathological diagnosis comes after surgery.

In Alzheimer’s disease, which affects similar regions of the temporal lobe, subclinical seizures (without motor manifestation) similar electrographically to those of temporal lobe epilepsy have been described. Both diseases present with episodic memory deficits, which involve the hippocampus. In some cases of Alzheimer’s disease, hippocampal atrophy is also seen, so the results of this study could be relevant for pathologies associated with brain aging.

The work, in which scientists from the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau in Barcelona, ​​the European University of Madrid, the Riken Institute in Japan and the University of Kyoto in Japan have also participated, is part of the SynCogDis Thematic Network and has been financed by multiple national and international projects.

The study is titled “Sublayer- and cell-type-specific neurodegenerative transcriptional trajectories in hippocampal sclerosis.” And it has been published in the academic journal Cell Reports. (Source: CSIC)