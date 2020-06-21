‘Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming’
Adults 18-49
Fox: 0.5 / 4
ABC: 0.5 / 4
NBC: 0.3 / 2
CBS: 0.3 / 2
The CW: 0.1 / 1
Fox
08:00 – ‘Friday Night SmackDown!’ (8-10 p.m.): 2,090,000 [0,5/4] (2nd)
ABC
08:00 – ‘Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming’: 3,360,000 [0,5/4] (1st)
09:00 – ’20 / 20 ‘(9-11 p.m.): 3,050,000 [0,4/3] (2nd)
CBS
08:00 – ‘All Rise’ (R): 2,950,000 [0,3/2] (3rd)
09:00 – ‘MacGyver’ (R): 3,100,000 [0,3/2] (3rd)
10:00 – ‘Magnum P.I.’ (R): 3,400,000 [0,3/2] (2nd)
NBC
08:00 – ‘World Of Dance’ (R): 1,800,000 [0,3/2] (4th)
09:00 – ‘The Wall’ (R): 1,930,000 [0,3/2] (4th)
10:00 – ‘Dateline’: 2,090,000 [0,3/2] (3rd)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Masters of Illusion’: 707,000 [0,2/1] (5th)
09:00 – ‘Whose Line Is it Anyway’ (R): 630,000 [0,1/1] (5th)