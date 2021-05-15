A cat is thrown from the fifth floor of a burning building in Chicago

A fire in an apartment in Chicago (USA) has left the unusual image of a cat jumping out of a fifth floor window to escape the flames, and that he has finally survived without presenting any injury after the event.

The events happened last Thursday at noon in a block of flats on South Lowe Avenue, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford has explained, in statements collected by the Chicago Tribune. The fire had originated in the kitchen and had not spread to other houses thanks to the concrete structure.

According to Langford, the person inside managed to get out before the first troops arrived to put out the flames. However, the feline was cornered by fire and chose to escape through the window.

The images, barely half a minute long, were captured by the Chicago Fire Department, who was recording a video of the exterior of the building.

In them you can see the smoke from the fire coming out of several windows on the penultimate floor, while one of them appears a black cat leaning on the edge of the window before launching himself into the void.

The video also collects the screams of the people who were at that moment witnessing how the cat jumped out the window.

Finally the cat landed on all fours On a strip of grass, he gave a little bounce and disappeared from the camera. “He got under my vehicle and hid until he felt better after a couple of minutes, and he came out and tried to climb the wall to get back in,” Langford said.

According to the Fire Department spokesman, the animal he was not injured as a result of the fall, although his whereabouts are unknown and both his owner and the neighbors are still looking for him.