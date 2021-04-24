A castle on the sea: what’s new on the Disney Wish cruise ship



Disney Wish is the name of the fifth cruise ship of the Disney Cruise Line company whose first departure is scheduled for January 2022.

Photo: David Roark / Getty Images

When you make a wish, Disney could make all your dreams come true with their new cruise ship, scheduled to debut in the summer of 2022. The Disney Wish is a true magical castle on the sea It will appeal to all cruise lovers.

The architectural and design elements of the ship focus on the idea of ​​the charm of the stories and tales of the company that have captivated young and old.

Laura Cabo, creative executive for Walt Disney Imagineering, said in a statement that the company is working to make the Disney Wish cruise ship an enchanted place filled with stories and characters. “Disney Wish will be a place where families can really wish on a star.”

This ship will not only house stories of princesses from the tales, it will also include a design from other Disney, Pixar, as well as Marvel and Star Wars stories.

The company seeks to surprise visitors when they enter the Great Hall that will look like an enchanted castle. It will be adorned with columns, a large central staircase and a statue of Cinderella that will transport travelers to a fairy tale.

The Disney Wish is the first of three ships being built by Disney Cruise Lines that is scheduled to reveal more details about the cruise on April 29.

While that happens, we invite you to take a look at how the construction of this new ship from the Disney company has been, which hopes to sail the seas of the world soon.

