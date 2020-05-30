In the universe of superheroes there are a large number of heroes that exist, from Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman, but it was recently presented that one of the creations of Matt Groening, that is, as’ The Simpsons’, ‘Disenchantment’ or ‘Futurama ‘is part of the DC universe.

Over the years there have been references to popular series or movies in comicsOne of them was recently spotted in a Batman post that featured Joker on the set of ‘Brooklyn 99’.

But, in the case of the creation of Groening it is not a simple reference, but as such is a participation of the character who manages to interact with one of the heroes.

It was in a 2008 publication of ‘Legion of Superheroes’ where it can be seen that ‘Futurama’ is part of the DC universe, when Superman is in the 30th century.

The hero is fighting with the villain Earth-Man, while the aliens on Earth are cornered by the police. When Superman tries to free the aliens, an officer tells him that Superman would not help them and that he is in favor of human rights.

As Krypton’s last son manages to convince the officer to let the aliens go, it can be seen that one of those aliens who was captured and released by Superman turns out to be Zoidberg.

‘Futurama’ is a beloved animated series by Matt Groening and David X. Cohen that aired on Fox in the early 2000s, The production focused on the awakening of Philip J. Fry after 1,000 years of being cryogenically frozen, where he will go on adventures alongside Leela, Bender, Zoidberg, Amy, Professor Farnsworth, Hermes Conrad and other characters.

It was in the year of the film’s premiere, when it happened that ‘Futurama’ is part of the DC universe, since there is no doubt that it is Zoidberg. Not only does he look exactly like him, but he has the same lab coat and even the same number of fingers on his signature pair of flip flops.

Also, the story takes place in the future, so the timeline is not far away. Although Zoidberg has no dialogue, it is a great nod to the Matt Groening series.

Zoidberg’s appearance in the DC Comics universe begs the question, will other ‘Futurama’ characters exist?