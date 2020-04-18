“We had to make room in the crypt,” sums up Hubert Le Bouquin. In three weeks, this friar has seen five of the 11 brothers from the Capuchin convent in Crest, southeast France, die of coronavirus.

This 64-year-old former nurse normally lives in Algeria, where he is vicar general of the Bishop of Oran, in the north-west of the African country. But he was visiting near Crest at the beginning of the confinement and was called to help the medical personnel who attended the friars of the convent.

Almost all the brothers fell ill. The younger ones recover little by little, but the elderly did not survive.

Three of the deceased tested positive for COVID-19. The other two deceased also suffered from the disease, probably. A sixth, Brother Marc, 84, is still in the hospital. “But it is improving,” says Hubert Le Bouquin.

The first to die was Emmanuel, 94, on March 25, in the convent. The vicar, who under the circumstances returned to practice as a nurse, accompanied him in the last moments.

“He had all the symptoms. He was older, he was carrying a complicated medical chart. I took him dinner at 7:30 in the afternoon, he had a soup and compote. I left the room and a quarter of an hour later he was dying. He died quickly” , remember.

The weekend after, Pierre, 85, and Armand, 78, died in hospital. They were buried the same day in the crypt of the convent, where suddenly there was no room.

“We did what is called a body reduction (put together skeletons, ndlr). To make room for the younger ones,” says brother Hubert sadly, recalling that these friars “had already paid a high price” and saw their health depleted, due to his missionary years in Africa.

Then Marcel, 99, the convent’s gardener, passed away.

He had no symptoms. “But he saw everyone die and he gave up. We lived it like this: he thought the time had come to leave, too,” sighs Brother Hubert, who has known him for 40 years.

Fifteen days before his death, this almost centennial religious was still planting in the convent garden. His survivors eat the salads planted by him these days.

Another brother, also named Pierre, 85, passed away on April 9, just before Easter. He was a poet and for many years he was the troubadour of the convent.

They kept him in the convent until they could. “He was sick with Alzheimer’s and it was very hard to see how they took him to the hospital but we could no longer take care of him. He died 24 hours later,” remembers Brother Hubert.

The Capuchins had applied the safety rules to the maximum and tried to keep their distance and confinement. “But the virus has already entered and when you live in a community, eat in the same place or help another brother to walk, there is contact, as occurs in families,” says Hubert.

Photographs of the deceased now adorn the chapel, where Lucas, the superior, Rayappan, Bruno, Sébastien and Noel continue to pray together and await the return of Brother Marc from the hospital.

“One, two, three, four, five died in 10 days. It is too much. Accompanying them, seeing them suffer and going back to the cemetery has been hard,” admits Hubert.

The Capuchin community, traditionally consecrated to the care of the poorest, is made up of “very old” friars in France and the brothers are less numerous every day.

“But we lived through this ordeal serenely, I think. Now we spend time telling each other our memories and sorting out the belongings of those who left,” says Brother Hubert.