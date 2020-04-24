Josep Vives, spokesman for the Barcelona Soccer Club, that they would be open to any offer and that they would listen to any proposal that was interested in appellating the Camp Nou. This week the Blaugrana entity announced the gesture, they would allow any investor to give their stadium a surname during the 2020/21 season and that what they received for it would go entirely to the fight and investigation against the coronavirus. The first major stakeholder already has a name and a company, although the work of the latter is somewhat unexpected.

The British billionaire Alki David acknowledges in statements to the Daily Mail that it is close to an agreement with the Barca to give the last name to Camp Nou. But who is Alki David and what does he do? Born in Nigeria but with a British passport, at 51 he owns several companies and is the current heir to the bottling plants of Coke. His fortune is estimated to be close to three trillion euros.

Among its successful companies are FilmOn, a streaming television provider with a multitude of channels from all over the world, and Swissx, a health company that markets with the cannabis and that it has caused him some other problem with justice. Mike Tyson It would also have shares in this company that its website claims to work with “the purest products in the world based on CBD, CBG, CBN and cannabis.”

Alki David He assures in Daily Mail that he initiated contacts with the Barca this week and claims to be calm since “the agreement is assured”. “It is an opportunity for which I am optimistic. It is a historic moment for sport and this possibility fits well into my plans, “acknowledges the Briton, who claims to have already thought about which company will be called the Camp Nou:” My two companies make sense for the stadium due to our association with sport. FilmOn It has a wide range of sports channels that operate 24 hours seven days a week despite the sports lock. AND Swissx, My health company has already called some competitions ».

«Camp Nou Swissx sounds great. That is my preferred option at the moment, “he says. Alki David that, despite not revealing figures in which the operation could be closed, it does affirm that it will break the established records: “Manchester City receives just over 21 million euros for its annual rights [Etihad Stadium] and Tottenham is looking for an agreement for a number that exceeds 28 … but Barcelona is on another level«.

Alki David, which was close to entering the world of football in 2007 with an attempt to purchase the Coventry City, recognizes that “this agreement with the Camp Nou is another way to help.” «It is full of all the energy that Barcelona represents. My health company [Swissx] He has been working hard with the best virologists to analyze any way in which we can attack the virus, ”he says.