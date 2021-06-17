a cancer with hardly any symptoms, but with significant levels of survival

06/17/2021 at 12:40 PM CEST

The advance and improvement of the therapeutic treatments carried out in recent years in kidney cancer is achieving a notable increase in the survival of patients suffering from kidney cancer in Spain, especially in the case of metastatic tumors.

According to the experts of the Spanish Society of Nephrology (SEN), that on the occasion of the World Kidney Cancer Day held this June 17, wanted to report on the situation of kidney tumors in our country.

The Kidney cancer It is a tumor that appears more frequently in men, and that mainly affects people from the age of 50.

In our country, about 7,000 new cases are diagnosed annually according to the data provided by the Spanish Society of Nephrology (SEN).

There are several types of kidney tumors (both benign and malignant), although the most common is clear cell carcinoma, which represents around the 80% of renal tumor cases.

In addition to these, papillary carcinomas are also diagnosed, between 10 and 15% of cases of kidney tumors, and chromophobic carcinoma, which affects 5% of patients with kidney cancer.

A tumor with hardly any symptoms

As with other tumors, kidney cancer is a neoplasm that is characterized by its difficult diagnosis, especially in the initial stages, in which it hardly shows symptoms.

In fact, on many occasions doctors detect it casually when testing the patient for any other problem or even routinely.

Despite this, 1 in 10 patients if they experience some discomfort such as:

Pain in the side Detection of a lump in the abdomen Blood in the urine Symptoms common to the development of any type of cancer, such as weight loss, fever, anemia or loss of appetite.

“The most common kidney tumors are small in size, with a favorable evolution, and with surgery and subsequent standardized treatment, they present very good results,” says the doctor. Fernando Simal, head of the Nephrology Unit at Hospital El Bierzo (León) and also a specialist in urology.

But where more progress has been made in recent years is in metastatic kidney cancer, that is, one in which the tumor has spread to other organs or parts of the body.

“Therapeutic treatments for healing and improving the quality of life of patients have been significantly improved. Overall survival in kidney cancer is around 65% of cases, but it could continue to increase with a greater commitment to early detection, “says Dr. Simal.

In this sense, a greater promotion of early diagnosis in people with a higher risk of having this type of tumors would help to detect them earlier, and, therefore, to treat them more effectively and to increase the survival and cure of patients.

«It would be interesting to bet on carrying out screening tests on patients over 50 years of age, especially those with the oldest risk factor’s before this type of tumors, such as they are hypertension, obesity, family history and tobacco. Carrying out periodic medical check-ups, with tests that involve abdominal ultrasounds, for example, we would continue to advance in its diagnosis in a remarkable way, “adds the nephrologist.

The importance of diet in kidney cancer

Several scientific studies have revealed the association and greater predisposition to kidney cancer in people with some kidney diseases, such as polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) or kidney failure on dialysis.

Hence the importance of monitoring this type of patient well, and of caring for and controlling other aspects, such as diet.

In order to the president of the SEN, Dr. Patricia de Sequera, «Food is a key aspect of our well-being and our quality of life, one of the best tools for preventing many diseases and against some of the symptoms and side effects caused by a pathology or by treatments. This is very important in the case of kidney cancer, since it influences the nutritional status of the people diagnosed, ”he emphasizes.

A good nutritional status allows better coping with the treatments and physical complications that may arise, favors recovery and improves quality of life.

The kidneys are responsible for preserving the balance of water and minerals in our body, maintaining the levels of salt, sugar and nutrients in the blood and releasing from the body what is not needed.

For this reason, it is essential that kidney cancer patients eat a balanced diet to help the kidneys function properly.