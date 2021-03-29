a campaign with offers never seen before

AliExpress has established itself as one of the marketplaces with the most important offers in the world, where it is possible to find the widest variety of products and at the best price. From a one piece of plastic of any size and any color to cover the hole in a piece of furniture to a water amusement park. Between these two very disparate products, we can find practically everything in any category: technology, decoration, fashion …

In addition to the usual discount coupons they offer, AliExpress often runs special offers campaigns for some reason to celebrate. The 11.11 is, for example, one of the most important business appointments of the year, equaling Black Friday.

From March 29 AliExpress is celebrating its anniversary And to celebrate it, it has started a new campaign that will put incredible products on sale at prices never seen before. Telephones, electric scooters, robot vacuum cleaners… EVERYTHING!

Here we leave you a selection of products that, in our opinion, you should not miss:

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4S TV from 240 euros

It is true that Xiaomi has specialized mainly in the manufacture of phones, but they are also known to do practically everything. From rice cookers to home automation systems. A couple of years ago they presented their televisions and they did not leave anyone indifferent. Image quality, varied range of sizes and what is already common in their products: a price that is difficult to beat.

In this case we have a TV with an LED panel that helps us to see more vivid images, with more natural colors. A powerful set of speakers with which to enjoy the best surround sound quality and a wide availability of ports to connect the peripherals that we want. Finally, this offer affects practically all formats, from 43 inches to 55 and even 65 inches.

Xiaomi Air Purifier: 120 euros

If before we have commented that Xiaomi has practically everything, in a time of pandemic like the one we are now, an air purifier could not be missing. Turn any room in your home (with an area of ​​up to 45 square meters) or office into a pleasant place, with a clean environment to breathe better than ever.

A figure to get an idea of ​​its power: in just one minute, it can clean 6,330 liters of air. In addition, its HEPA filter can capture up to 99% of bacteria from the environment. Finally, we will not have to worry about noise since it only emits 32 dB in Sleep mode.

If you are convinced that you need one, you only have to choose the model that best suits your situation.

iPhone 12 : from 829 euros

For this year, Apple released four models with the main objective of reaching all types of users. From a small one, or mini, to one with very high level specifications. In between, but with everything you need to offer the best mobile experience, there is the iPhone 12, which we recommend even more with the AliExpress discount and with a final price that starts at 829 euros.

In the hand we will have a terminal with a 6.1-inch edge-to-edge OLED screen, 5G technology to experience the highest possible connection speed, an A14 Bionic chip with smooth performance in any application and a Ceramic Shield glass up to four times more resistant to drops.

The camera occupies another section, with an incredible night mode. Higher image quality and better resolution in almost any situation. Surely in a short time you will end up in love with the iPhone 12.

Mambo food processor : 229 euros

During confinement, many people improved their culinary skills or, outright, discovered that it was something that they did not do at all bad. However, there are two ways to try to cook a rich and healthy meal. The first is knowing how to prepare it, and the second is to have some help. For those who opt for the latter, the kitchen robot is one of the best inventions.

However, the belief of many was that it is an expensive product, available to few people. And it could be like that, but no longer thanks to products like the CECOTEC kitchen robot, Mambo.

Thanks to its 30 functions, its different accessories and the touch screen, cooking will be sewing and singing. It has a 3.3 liter jug ​​to cook for several people, it can also be put in the dishwasher. It can do up to four simultaneous processes, making it one of the most complete on the market.

To get the best dishes it will only be necessary to download the recipe and follow the steps on its touch screen. You will only have to think about whether to share the dishes with someone or enjoy them in privacy. With the new AliExpress offers, its price starts from just 229 euros.

AirPods Pro: 205 euros

The craze for wireless headphones started with Apple and AirPods. And how could it be otherwise, his latest release is a round product. The AirPods Pro solve all the problems that the previous model could present: improve battery, autonomy, design and sound quality.

The result is a device with incredible sound quality, and with a noise cancellation system that is to another level. To achieve this, they emit an anti-noise signal of equal amplitude that cancels out external sound before we hear it. Therefore, we will only have to worry about choosing the best music and enjoying it. Its price is even lower today, starting at 205 euros.

Redmi Note 9 from 116 euros

You had to include one of the best-selling phones of recent years. In the AliExpress anniversary offers we will also find an interesting discount on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9. Although it is true that phones like iPhone 12 offer a unique experienceThere are also many people who are looking for a good phone but for a much lower price. And the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is the perfect solution.

Some data that make us recommend the purchase of this phone: first, its processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G With which you can even play video games with hardly any lags. Whether it is to play or to enjoy the best multimedia content, its 6.67-inch FHD + screen is key.

Another aspect that fans give the most importance to is the drums. In this case, you will not have to worry either since it incorporates a high-performance battery of up to 5,020 mAh. And if it runs out, with your system fast charging of 18W we will have the phone charged in no time.

Those who do not want to give up a great camera either, will see in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 a perfect device to accompany them in every situation. Its quad camera with a 48MP main sensor and aided in the software section by artificial intelligence, it will offer, as a result, high-quality images.

In short, if you were waiting for the right moment to change your phone or any technological product in your home or, you just want to give it to a friend or family member, take a look at the offers that AliExpress has in its Anniversary Promotion. It admits all kinds of means of payment and delivery times are not very high. Drop by their website and surely you end up buying something. With these prices, it would be normal.

