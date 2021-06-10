A campaign manages to close thousands of fake online pharmacies

06/10/2021 at 9:27 AM CEST

A record number of fake online pharmacies were closed in May as part of a global crackdown. More than 100,000 online pharmacies offering illicit drugs were eliminated as part of Interpol’s Operation Pangea. In the UK, more than $ 13 million worth of fake drugs were seized as part of the efforts.

This week’s operation was the most important since 2008, as the Criminals Profited from Demand for Covid-Related Products. Between May 18 and 25, 277 arrests were made, involving 92 countries, and pharmaceutical products worth more than $ 20 million were seized.

Most of the illegal medical devices seized were Covid-19 test kits false or unauthorized. The UK authorities removed more than 3,100 advertising links for the illegal sale and supply of unlicensed medicines and 43 UK-based websites were shut down.