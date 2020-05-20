The Gotham City Watcher Season 1 finale had to be changed from its original plan due to production closings of The CW series.

The new Arrowverse series has just ended its first season due to the interruption, the show had to end two episodes earlier, stopping at 20 episodes instead of the originally planned 22-episode season.

While shows like ‘Arrow’ and ‘Black Lightning’ were able to end their seasons, ‘Supergirl’ and ‘The Flash’ It was two other Arrowverse series that were not so lucky, in fact, the Grant Gustin series ended three episodes earlier than planned.

Among the most notable changes that the new series had, is that they had to eliminate the appearance of Supergirl in the season finale of ‘Batwoman’, due to the Arrowverse production closings.

Batwoman is following Kate Kane, played by Ruby Rose, who returns to Gotham City when her cousin Bruce Wayne goes missing, She puts on the cape and takes the mantle as protector of the city, while facing the criminal world.

While the show started with Batwoman battling crime in Gotham City on Earth-1, the Arrowverse crossover, ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’, joined her to all the other superheroes.

Caroline Dries, showrunner of the series, spoke of the original ending, and revealed that Kara, aka Supergirl, was to appear in the finale of the first season of ‘Batwoman’.

“Well here is one of the Covid-19 setbacks. The frame that Kate pulls the kryptonite out of, it was supposed to be a picture of Kara and Kate,” Dries noted.

He added that she “wanted to show that Kate had a picture of Kara in her library, because they are friends.”

In addition to Supergirl in the season finale of ‘Batwoman,’ there were scenes that Dries wanted to include, but couldn’t. However, he stated that at the end of the day, they still had a very solid final episode of the series.

Although the Supergirl scene was cut it could be a disappointment to some, that specific element it does not appear to have had a significant impact on specific elements of the story.

Currently, the new season of ‘Batwoman’ and the other Arrowverse series are expected to premiere in 2021, this may change depending on how the pandemic unfolds.