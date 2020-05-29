© SomosXbox

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode leaks leaked

A Call of Duty Modern Warfare bug allows players to crawl at high speed. A new exploit has appeared in the title developed by Infinity Ward, allowing players a somewhat strange way of navigating the map.

As the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare community continues to prepare for the launch of Season 4, fans continue to find ways to “break” the game. A new Call of Duty Modern Warfare bug allows players to crawl at high speed, which is generating videos of characters moving quickly around the map without even having to get up.

In a video shared on Reddit we can see exactly how this bug works. In a standard game of Ground War, we can see how a player who crawls around the map manages to crawl at the same speed as if he were sprinting in a completely normal posture. Apparently, this exploit is similar to the infinite sprint technique used by professional players, except that this time the player is lying on the ground.

Thats a peculiar prone technique from r / modernwarfare

Apparently, and as some fans have commented, this bug occurs once a vehicle turns over and we try to drag ourselves out of it. At that moment, the game seems to be unable to know what position the character is in, which allows maintaining a protected position and moving at high speed at the same time.

It remains to be seen how long it will be until Infinity Ward corrects this error, because, although it is true that it is a funny exploit, it is a great advantage for those who use it deliberately, causing a change in the games that should not occur .

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare It is available for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.