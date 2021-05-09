A California tree remains smoking from the wildfires of the summer of 2020

The fires unleashed in California during the summer of 2020 left serious consequences in the area. One of the most emblematic trees has managed to stand, but still smoky.

“Scientists and fire crews were examining the effects of the 2020 fire in Sequoia National Park, when they observed a giant sequoia that was still smoking that appears to be caused by last year’s fire, “explained Sequoia National Park researchers.

Being isolated, does not pose any danger that the whole forest reignites as it has already happened.

However, yes that “It shows how dry the park is” since despite the fact that several months have passed since the fire, there is still fire.

The researchers warn that they could find more copies who are in similar situations.

Climate change is increasing the chances that more fires of this caliber will take place, since, in addition, they are in a chronic drought with little rainfall this year.