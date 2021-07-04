A calculator to predict the risk of dementia

07/04/2021 at 00:01 CEST

More than fifty million people in the world currently suffer from some type of dementia. A disease that refers directly to the loss of memory and other cognitive abilities important enough to hinder the daily performance of those who suffer from it.

One of the keys to its correct treatment is the early detectionHowever, the lack of obvious signs at the beginning complicates the medical work Imagine that a calculator could tell you your risk for dementia?

Science has already made it possible.

Canadian researchers from the Ottawa Hospital, the University of Ottawa, the Bruyère Research Institute of Canada and the ICES have designed and validated a calculator that enables people 55 and older to better understand their brain health.

Also, this calculator gives clues about how we can reduce the risk of being diagnosed with dementia in the five years after taking the test.

An advance that opens a new world of possibilities for the early treatment of this cognitive disease.

How the calculator works

They are more than 30% of all preventable dementias correcting habits of our day to day.

To know them and know the risk given the way we live, Canadian scientists have designed this calculator based on more than 75,000 subjects analyzed.

The calculator, which is available free of charge for use online on the Project Big Life website, is responsible for analyzing the risk factors to which the patient is exposed on a daily basis, among others:

Lifelong exposure and smoking status Alcohol use Physical activity Stress Socio-economic situation of the neighborhood Education Activities where help is needed Marital status Number of languages ​​spoken Health conditions

“This tool will give people who complete it clues about what they can do to reduce their personal risk of dementia,” Dr. Peter Tanuseputro, lead author of the study and a scientist at the Ottawa Hospital, a researcher at the Bruyère Research Institute, an adjunct scientist at ICES, and an assistant professor at the University of Ottawa.

The research has been published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health.

Dementia Treatments

There is no treatment for dementia.

Early detection is essential for its correct management and reduction of its effects.

A situation in which, among others, the calculator designed by Project Big Life, can become a fundamental tool to improve the lives of those who will end up suffering dementia.

It is the World Health Organization (WHO) the administration that gives several keys to try to prevent it and, if suffering from it, improve the lives of patients:

Diagnose it early to enable early and optimal treatment Optimize physical health, cognition, activity and well-being Identify and treat concomitant physical illnesses Detect and treat problematic behavioral and psychological symptoms Provide long-term information and support to patients caregivers.

The risks of suffering from dementia

Although age is the main risk factor for dementiaThis disease, this cognitive impairment, is not an insurmountable consequence of having a birthday.

So much so that there is 9% of detected cases of dementia that occurs in people under 65 years of age.

We can do things in our day-to-day to reduce the risk of suffering from dementia:

Exercising regularly Not smoking Avoiding the harmful use of alcohol Controlling weight Eating a healthy diet Maintaining adequate blood pressure and blood levels of cholesterol and glucose

The depression, the Social isolation and the cognitive inactivity are other factors that increase the risk of suffering from dementia.

The rate of dementia in the world

This disease, dementia, is considered one of the most prevalent in today’s society.

Ten million new cases are detected each year and it is estimated that by 2050, the rate of dementia in the world will have risen to 152 million people.

A figure that by 2030 it will reach 82 million people according to the WHO.

Studies, research and tools that can help reduce the incidence and improve the lives of those with dementia.