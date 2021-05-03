A calculation error forces dozens of doses of Pfizer to be thrown away in Asturias

A health worker prepares a Pfizer vaccine against covid at the Getafe Hospital (Madrid). (Photo: Marta Fernandez Jara / Europa Press via Getty Images)

Last Friday, April 30, the Health Service of the Principality of Asturias (Sespa) discarded almost a hundred doses of Pfizer’s anticovid vaccine due to a forecast error, as admitted by the Ministry of Health.

Specifically, this calculation failure occurred when the people who were going to attend the Gijón Sports Palace to get vaccinated were overestimated.

In the afternoon, when 2,100 people were expected to attend, “the coordinators ordered to go ‘assembling’ vaccines from the vials,” sources close to the device explain to El Comercio.

However, dozens of people did not show up for their appointment, and approximately one hundred of the doses that were prepared – and that only last six hours out of the vial – had to be thrown away, to the discomfort of the health workers themselves who made up the device.

A boy in his thirties with cancer came and asked us to vaccinate him. Since it wasn’t on the list, we told him it couldn’t be

“All of the group that was vaccinated were summoned and there was no margin to call anyone,” the Ministry has acknowledged in statements to the Asturian newspaper El Comercio. These same sources assure that this incident “had never occurred”, and that from now on only the necessary syringes will be ‘assembled’ at all times.

The health workers, whose hands were tied, could not help but express their anger at not having permission to vaccinate other people who were not on the initial list. “A boy in his thirties came along with cancer and asked us to vaccinate him. Since it wasn’t on the list, we told him it couldn’t be. There were those who proposed that people for essential activities be called, but it was not allowed, ”a health worker told El Periódico.

