A businessman drops that Little Nicolás simulated a call with Sáenz de Santamaría

The trial of Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias, popularly known as Little Nicolás, continues for the separate piece of the trip to Ribadeo (Lugo) in 2014, in which he allegedly posed as a link between the Government and the Royal Household. An accusation for which he faces 7 years in prison and a fine of about 81,000 euros for crimes of usurpation of public functions, falsification of official documents and active bribery.

This Wednesday, the president of ALSA, Jorge Cosmen, has contradicted the version that the defendant argued on the first day, claiming that what he wanted was to “throw the money” and that he had not presented himself with such charge. The businessman, as a witness, explained that during a meal he had with Little Nicolás, the latter “mentions the term ‘link between the Vice Presidency and the Royal House”.

However, the most curious thing about Cosmen’s statement is a detail of what happened during that meal, in which he lets it fall that Gómez Iglesias would have simulated a supposed call with the vice president of the Government at that time, the popular Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría.

″ -Vice President … “

Jorge Cosmen has reported in the Provincial Court of Madrid that at one point during the meal, one of Francisco Nicolás Gómez’s companions approached him to tell him that he had a phone call, so the accused interrupted the meal to respond by saying: “ Vice President ”. According to the businessman’s statement, Little Nicholas would have left at this time.

