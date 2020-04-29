A bus driver from Valencia hit a car yesterday in the capital of Turia after an argument over a traffic incident. The event was recorded on video and became a viral phenomenon on the social network Twitter.

The two men had conflicting versions of events. The one on the bus maintained that the car was poorly parked at the bus stop and that its driver refused to remove it.

But the one in the car argued that the bus had hit him on the road and that he had stopped to fill out an accident report. In fact, the video shows that the driver’s door is open.

According to the bus driver, the man in the car spat at him and told him he was not going to pull away. “If you have balls, you blow it up,” he said of his vehicle. What happened next is the moment that went viral, with more than 17,000 retweets at the time of publication of these lines.

The Municipal Transport Company, the company that operates the bus service in Valencia, has already announced that it has opened an investigation into its worker to sanction him for his “violent behavior”.

Local Police appeared at the scene minutes later and interceded to separate the two men, who were still engaged in an argument. It was then that each party told their side of the story.

The events occurred at number 65 Calle San Vicente, a few meters from the Valencia City Council. The screams of the individuals caught the attention of a third individual, who recorded the accident and shared it on his Twitter profile. The bus in question operated EMT line 72.

