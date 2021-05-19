A burnt plate thunders causes the last expulsion in ‘MasterChef’

This Tuesday, La 1 issued a new installment of MasterChef. This resulted in the expulsion of Alicia, who entered the format proud that the achievements she had made with her diet. She thus becomes the fourth eliminated from the edition, leaving teammates like María and Jiaping devastated.

Alicia won the black apron in an outdoor test shot in Mijas, Malaga. The challenge was to prepare a four-course menu created by Henar and Antony, from the children’s version of the talent.

Alicia is the last expelled from ‘MasterChef’.

The result of the challenge was not at all flattering and all of the contestants received a reprimand for the amount of food they wasted. However, the red team was the worst rated, consisting of Jiaping, Arnau, Ofelia, Fran and Alicia.

The last test was based on the meat, but not only for that, but also for the use cooking: the black aprons had to accompany the proposed meats with the leftover products from previous tests.

Cheek was Alicia’s proposal, which clearly did not convince the jury, made up of Jordi Cruz, Samantha Vallejo-Nágera and Pepe Rodríguez. This ugly, as is his custom, the little dressing sauce… but the judges would find worse: the pot was scorched, so the products, unsurprisingly, were too.

“What a shame about the singe flavor, because the cheek looked so juicy! The puree is a pig and it’s a burnt cheek stew with a slightly dodgy puree ”, added Jordi Cruz for his part.

This ended with the expulsion of Alicia, who was positive and after receiving the affection of her partner Jiaping, very affected, highlighted the most valuable of the contest for her. “I take start experimenting with techniques. I have made a change and I have taken one more step from home cooking. I also bring you three and many friends, “he said. But that was not all, it also revealed who is your winner… Maria, of whom she highlighted “her strength and her heart”.