A bun !, Livia Brito and what separates us from her total beauty | Instagram

Heartless and beautiful! Livia Brito once again drove social networks crazy with a photograph that fired the imagination of many of the Internet users, who wonder what would happen if there were no that bow that separates them from their total beauty in the open.

And it is that the beautiful Cuban actress He delighted Internet users on Instagram by sharing a photograph on one of his trips in which he is enjoying the water and his followers, of the imposing anatomy of Livia Brito in a swimsuit.

The protagonist of The soulless She was seen posing like a professional in the water, but her greatest curves outside of it. Livia Brito Pestrana decided to choose for the occasion a small two-piece swimsuit that was tied with a bow at the sides at the bottom and a single bow at the top.

The quite beautiful outfit is printed in colors, but rather than concentrating on her wardrobe, Internet users thought about the curves that the beautiful actress left exposed. Brito accompanied the outfit with her loose and relaxed hair, making her look like a real and beautiful little mermaid.

ADMIRE LIVIA’S BEAUTY HERE

Apparently, José Ron’s partner enjoys the sea a lot, because frequently you can see photographs on his social network in which he is allowed to be seen in a swimsuit enjoying the beauties of nature, and his followers, theirs.

The protagonist of La Piloto is currently in one of her best moments, since although many thought that her career would be cut short by a conflict with a paparazzi, José Alberto Castro decided to bet on her so that she would become the protagonist of La Desalmada .

Much has been said about this new telenovela, which is expected to be a true success, since it has not yet been released and has already given much to talk about. Just this week the promotions have just been launched with Livia Brito and José Ron at the helm.

La Desalmada has a great cast, in which you can find Eduardo Santamarina, Raúl Araiza, Verónica Jaspeado and many more. This soap opera is expected to be a resounding success and will show truly beautiful natural landscapes.