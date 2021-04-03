A bull escapes from a cattle ranch in Seville and wounds two women, one grave

A fighting bull that has escaped from a herd has wounded two women, one of them seriously, in the vicinity of the Genera-Aznalcóllar highway, in Seville, as reported by the Emergency services.

The event occurred at 11:45 am this Saturday, when the bull has run over these two women, who were hiking, since it is an area where neighbors usually walk.

The bodies and security forces are looking for the animal, which has not been located and is still at large in nearby fields.

The seriously injured woman has been transferred to a hospital, while the other woman is slightly injured in the mouth.