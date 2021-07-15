A building roof collapses in Miami-Dade

July 15, 2021

A portion of the roof of a northwest Miami-Dade apartment building collapsed Thursday, local authorities said.

7Skyforce HD flew over the building in the area of ​​Northwest 75th Street and 68th Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene to assess the damage and treat possible injuries during the collapse.

Miami-Dade police officers have cordoned off the area near the building.

