         A bug with some characters in notifications can cause the device to restart

Recently a new bug has appeared related to certain characters that can cause both an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch restart after receiving a specific string of characters.

An annoying but harmless bug

The specific string, which we will not replicate here, includes some characters in Sindhi and the most extended variant also includes the Italian flag. When an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch receives this text, either in the Mail, Messages, Telegram, etc. app, and shows the corresponding notification, the system has difficulties. In some cases the app stops responding, in others the device restarts or even touches or clicks go unanswered.

What can we do? First of all, be clear that the abuse of this bug causes discomfort, but does not represent a real danger to the device nor for the data it contains. That said, one option is to disable notifications from apps for which we are likely to receive this string. Another is simply that we have at hand the steps to force the restart of our devices in case we need it. They are as follows:

iPhone or iPad with Face ID: We press in quick succession the volume up button and release it, then the volume down button and release it, and then hold down the sleep / wake button until we see the Apple apple.

iPhone or iPad with Touch ID: Hold down the sleep / wake button and the Home button at the same time until we see the little apple.

Apple Watch: Press and hold both buttons on the device at the same time, release when you see the Apple logo.

Mac: We hold down the power button until we see the apple on the screen.

Occasionally these curious sequences of characters have appeared with which our devices encounter difficulties. Apple will surely fix the situation in an upcoming software update.

