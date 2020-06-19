Peace of mind, it’s not just you. Hundreds of thousands of users are reporting that WhatsApp is not showing the last connection time of your contacts. Of course, their work as spies is being affected. The platform was originally thought to have removed functionality, however in reality it is a temporary failure in the courier service. WABetaInfo, a source that constantly shares reliable information about WhatsApp, has also confirmed this:

⚠️ WhatsApp is experiencing serious issues with last seen at, online status and registration! Https: //t.co/QYxW5RSLKc We’re monitoring the situation and we will let you know about any other change. – WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 19, 2020

For his part, DownDetector reports flaws on WhatsApp for an hour, mainly in Europe and America. It should be noted that, up to the time of writing this publication, those responsible for the application have not commented on it. It is surely a minor situation that, however, is altering the spirits of many people. It only remains to see that WhatsApp occupies the first place of Twitter trends worldwide.

Some users are resorting to removing the app to try to fix it, but that only compounds the problem. And is that if you delete WhatsApp from your smartphone and reinstall it, at this time it will be difficult for you to log in due to connection problems. Better be patient and keep using the rest of the features —such as sending messages—, which continue to work properly, until now.

There is nothing to worry about, the last hour of connection did not mysteriously disappear. The service will return to normal soon and everyone will be able to return to their duties of surveillance – and toxicity. Remember that these types of platforms, despite being backed by a fairly robust network infrastructure, are not exempt from inconvenience on rare occasions.

Recently Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp itself suffered a fall in full quarantine. The three platforms were offline for several hours, a situation that sparked madness on the internet.