         A bug in the Image Capture app makes imported images take up more than they should, but it has a solution

The Image Capture app, which is present on all Macs, allows us to import images from external media such as hard drives or cameras. Recently some developers have discovered an error in the operation of the app that causes imported images take up more than usual.

1.5MB extra for each image

White space seen in a binary editor.

By default, our iPhone or iPad captures images using a HEIC format. When we import content from an iPhone or iPad using this tool, we can decide if we want use the original format (HEIC) or convert the images to JPG format.

The app error appears just when you uncheck Keep originals, the option that causes the app to convert the content to JPG. The conversion is successful and the file is perfectly valid, and yet 1.5MB of white space added.

Clearly if we import 10 photos the difference is almost negligible, but if we import 1000 we have 1.5GB of occupied space without real data. It should be noted that this error only occurs when we import photos from Apple devices, which use the HEIC format to capture them.

Solution? Simple. We can use the Image Capture tool to import the images in HEIC format and perform the conversion afterwards through the Photos app, for example.

The discoverers of the bug, the team responsible for the NeoFinder app, have already informed Apple of the situation, so we will surely see a correction of this error appear in a future software update.

