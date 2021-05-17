A bug allows Eufy camera users to see what other users’ cameras are recording | Technology

Eufy is a security company that sells dozens of cameras and surveillance systems, also in Spain. They haven’t had a good day today …

Marketing, the interested reasons of Internet companies, or even our lifestyle, can tell us one thing. But reality, the most basic logic, tells us that a private security camera and an online connection are incompatible, from the point of view of privacy.

And even so, all cameras and webcams connect to the internet to be able to see them from the mobile. Because otherwise they are useless.

Eufy is a manufacturer of webcams and security cameras that claims that all the videos and photos they record are stored locally in the camera’s memory, not uploaded to the cloud. This is very good but … what good is it if one day any user can connect to your camera and see what it sees, and even manipulate it to change the orientation?

It’s what happened this morning. Some reddit users started posting that when they connected to their Eufy camera from mobile, instead of seeing their camera, they saw another user’s camera, and they could handle it as theirs was. Orient it, zoom… Many of these cameras are used inside homes or businesses.

After an hour of uncertainty, Eufy has acknowledged the incident, but the only information he has given is that it is a “server bug”, which has been active for almost two hours. At that time, Any stranger could have accessed your security camera and seen through it, without the need to hack into it.

Eufy has assured on Twitter that the bug has only affected the cameras, not the security kits, baby monitors or other devices that it sells. And only to a small percentage of users. Also only to users from the United States, New Zealand, Australia, Cuba, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina. It has not affected European users. Eufy cameras are sold on Amazon Spain.

A software bug occurred during our latest server upgrade at 4:50 AM EST today. Our engineering team recognized this issue at around 5:30 AM EST, and quickly got it fixed by 6:30 AM EST. We recommend that all users: – Eufy (@EufyOfficial) May 17, 2021

Eufy advises unplugging the camera from the outlet, and plugging it back in. Then log out of the app and log in again.

It is not only what has happened, that it has affected more or fewer users, but the uncertainty it generates in users. Who assures them that this bug, or a different one, could not happen again? How do you live with the uncertainty that anyone could be looking at you on the other side of the camera?

Today has happened with the Eufy cameras, but another day it could be with the webcam at work, or the smart speakers.

Privacy versus lifestyle. They seem doomed to be incompatible …