On June 7, a 911 call alerted two suspects to a mechanic shop in the Parque Chacabuco neighborhood. When he arrived at the scene, the City Police encountered an unexpected scene: five people of Peruvian nationality, two Bonaerense police, two civilians (one armed) and almost 6 kilos of cocaine. The officers argued that they were investigating a drug trafficking case and showed a court order, which was later found to be false. The policemen ended up arrested and accused of illegal trespassing and drug trafficking. The case has an unexpected condiment. One of the policemen was the custodian of the federal court in Lomas de Zamora and was involved in the investigation that ended with the arrest of Sergio Rodríguez, alias “Verdura”, the drug trafficker who unleashed the plot of illegal espionage against politicians, judges, unionists and journalists.

José Rubén Mújica He is one of the two « narcos » police. His file shows that he started in the Tres de Febrero Cavalry. In 2015, it was transferred to the Lomas de Zamora Custody Services Division. He worked as custodian of former judge Alberto Santamarina and then Federico Villena, who inherited that court. « He left a while ago because he asked for it himself, » said close friends of the magistrate.

From the Lomas DDI, in the area of ​​Drugs, the then chief officer Mujica actively participated in the investigation of the “Verdura” case, the narco who slipped too easily from the Police. On November 13, 2019, Mujica testified in that file before a secretary to Judge Villena. He reported that they had done intelligence tasks on a house located in Mariano Moreno 1329, in Esteban Echeverría’s party, where he would have seen a person with similar physical characteristics enter the drug trafficker. « He would have come down with dark bags, looking expectantly everywhere, » says the statement by Mujica, to which he had access. Infobae, and which also bears the signature of Commissioner Alfredo Rodriguez.

A week earlier, on November 6, Mujica had stumbled upon « Verdura » in the town of Monte Grande, but the narco managed to escape. However, that day a woman identified as Mayra Anabel Kudrez was arrested. The police statement on that day is also part of the judicial file.

By decision of the Federal Chamber, the failed attack against Vila was finally in the hands of the prosecutor Guillermo Marijuán, who insists that the entire cause of espionage be investigated in Comodoro Py. The bid is very strong inside and outside Comodoro Py. The confrontation reaches various levels of federal justice. « There are many people nervous about following K prisoners in jails, » reasoned a man from Justice.

In May of this year, the Mújica police formally transferred to the La Matanza DDI. A month later, he would end up detained in a mechanical workshop in Parque Chacabuco with almost 6 kilos of cocaine. A civilian person who was armed was also detained at the scene and would be a kind of informant. « That person carried documentation of the Verdura cause in a backpack, » he revealed to Infobae a judicial source. Another very strange item.

Mújica and the other arrested policeman, surnamed Luna, said they were investigating a drug gang and that they had an order from the federal judge in Morón. Nestor Barral. When consulted, that magistrate said that the order was expired and that it was for tasks in the Villa Adelina area.

The investigation into the Mújica case is in charge of Judge Sebastián Casanello, who in the next few days should resolve his procedural situation. The police are still detained. Last Wednesday, Chamber I of the Federal Chamber rejected a request to release his defense.

The chambermaids Leopoldo Bruglia and Pablo Bertuzzi argue procedural risks to reject his freedom. Instead, Mariano Llorens highlighted the seriousness of the event. « The scale of sanction of the endowed conduct – which in the case, according to the provisional qualification made by the a quo, provides for a minimum sentence of 4 years and a maximum of 15 years in prison-, the particular qualities, must be weighed as analysis budgets of the person subjected to the process and finally, the evaluation of procedural risks, ”he said in his minority vote.

The case is closely followed by different judicial actors and could have repercussions within the Buenos Aires province. Several federal judges in the province have already asked for the head of the head of the Superintendence of Traffic Investigations of Drugs Illicit and Organized Crime, direct superior of the arrested police officers.