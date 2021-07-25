a budget like ‘Game of Thrones’

HBO goes all out with its adaptation of ‘The last of us‘. In addition to having Craig mazin, creator of ‘Chernobyl‘, as scriptwriter and producer of the project together with Neil Druckmann, scriptwriter and creative director of the magnificent video game by Naughty dog, and have made the fans happy with the signings of Pedro Pascal like Joel and Bella Ramsey like Ellie, they seem to be sparing no expense in producing the title.

“This project far exceeds eight figures per episode, so its impact has a multiplier effect on our economy,” he says. Damien Petti, director of IATSE 212, in an interview published on CTV News (via Collider). “There are hundreds of related companies that benefit from the plethora of work. We have five art directors and employ an army of hundreds of technicians. It has had six months of preparation and has been filmed in Alberta for 12 months ”.

If it “far exceeds” 10 million per episode, that would place this initial season of ‘The last of us‘near the end of’Game of Thrones‘, which gobbled up a not inconsiderable $ 15 million per episode.

“The story takes place twenty years after the destruction of modern civilization,” underlines the official synopsis. “Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to get Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts out as a small job soon turns into a brutal and heartbreaking journey, as both must traverse the United States and depend on each other to survive. “

Naughty dog

