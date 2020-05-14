A broken heart ends with a relationship with yourself | Pexels

Love is a whole, which is full of good and bad feelings. There is no happiness that lasts forever. We are constantly told that relationships should be perfect, that a relationship is not good if there are bad things, but the truth is that when you love a person, you love them with all the good and the bad.

They taught us that strong women don’t cry, they just keep going. Strong women swallow the pain and go on with their lives, hoping that one day they will heal their hearts. They ask God, the stars and the universe, to forget, but true love leaves scars.

However, a strong woman also learned to tell her broken heart that whoever was everything is nothing. Poets say it takes more than bravery to overcome a lost love, while secret pain and memories as companions.

Although you repeat yourself in front of the mirror that “What is for you will be, even if you take off or put on.” In reality, all you want is to forget from one day to the next all the good and bad moments that man left you in your life.

A broken heart ends with a relationship with yourself

In solitude is when you really have a relationship with yourself and it is the most beautiful of all. Once you have finished that relationship that hurt so much, you know the person and the love of your life: You.

Time will be your best ally, time will help you heal your wounds and leave things that hurt you today and yesterday. Remember that the healing process is different for everyone, each one carries his rhythm and his time, do not hurry, just listen to your heart.

When you start to heal from your heart you realize that your emotions no longer control youThat all that pain can come out of your chest. Time is on your side and that will make you take more care of who you give your heart to.

You will no longer share the moon, flowers or stars. Once you have healed from your heart, you will learn the art of oblivion, the days will no longer be deserts and the memories will no longer be your companions. For complete, perfect and eternal love, you found it in yourself.

