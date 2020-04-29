Chris Woodhead, a Londoner in his thirties, found an original hobby to keep busy during confinement. With each new day locked up, he gets a new tattoo. Only problem, after nearly 40 days, he who already had nearly 1000 drawings on the body begins to run out of space, tells the BBC.

A pair of dice on the foot, a scorpion on the thigh, a palm tree, a swordfish or even a voodoo doll and cherries: Chris Woodhead’s body contains a large hodgepodge of tattoos of all kinds. “I had my first child around 19,” he says. “Then I served as my best friend’s guinea pig. He tattooed me more than 400 times.”

At the start of confinement, Chris, who became a tattoo artist himself, already had nearly 1,000 tattoos.

1040 tattoos

According to the BBC, when the salon in which he works was forced to close due to the coronavirus, he quarantined himself at his home with his pregnant wife, Ema. He then launched a challenge: add a tattoo on his body for each day of confinement. Henceforth, there are therefore 1040.

“I was bored, I did not know what to do and I did not stop eating,” he says. “By tattooing myself every day, I wanted to keep busy and give myself a goal.”

Each afternoon, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., he takes the time to draw what the confinement inspires in him before registering it on the body. “The tattoo is therapeutic. I draw what I have in my head and at the moment, there is not much other than this crisis.”

Tattoos related to the coronavirus

Next to his youthful tattoos, we can now see an inscription “When will it end”, a virus, but also the acronym NHS, in tribute to the British health service.

“If I have to be honest, I look ridiculous. It looks like a piece of Roquefort! There is almost no place on my body that I can reach for tattooing,” he laughs.