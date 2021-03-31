A British woman will play Mariah Carey in Luis Miguel: The Series | Instagram

In the midst of the names that circulate in the cast of actors of the second installment of the Netflix series that portrays the life of the interpreter of “When the sun heats up” one of them corresponds to that of an actress little known until today, who will play to singer, Mariah Carey, with whom Luis Miguel starred in an idyllic relationship several years ago.

Latest reports indicate that the star is of British origin, Jade ewen, will be the one who enters the role of Mariah carey, one of those who were the most important women in the life of the “Puerto Rican”, between 1998 and 2001.

The renowned “Supreme Singing Bird”, had a three-year affair with the so-called “Sun of Mexico“, the courtship that after coming to an end, led to health issues for the interpreter of” All I Want For Christmas Is You “.

Who is Jade Ewen?

Jade Louise Ewen, has served as a singer and actress, British born in London of Jamaican descent, currently 33 years old, Jade is known for having represented the United Kingdom in Eurovision in 2009, a “Music Festival” in which she performed the song “It´s my time”, I am also part of the group “Sugababes”.

His name rose to fame after participating in the television series “Life changes” where he played the role of Anggie Trackery, in 2005 he joined the R&B group, this in some of the reports.

The story of Mariah and Luis Miguel

An important stage that would certainly not go unnoticed in the second installment that will continue to capture the successes, the loves and the mysteries in the life of the “Sun”.

Mariah Carey, recognized in music for her five-octave vocal range, composer, philanthropist, occupied an important period with Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, considered one of the greatest stars of music in Mexico.

The romance between the two was in all its splendor, the “divo from Mexico” would never have imagined that after a trip to the mountains of Aspen, Colorado, he would meet the ex-wife of Tommy Mottola, and ex-partner of baseball player Derek Jeter, with whom he barely Mariah Carey was ending.

For his part, the artist enjoyed fame after scoring another success in his career with the release of his album “Romances”, the two great figures of the show coincided and even shared not only their life but also their talent when recording the song ” After Tonight “, which was included by the same New Yorker on her album” Rainbow “, which she released in 1999, according to El País.

The attraction or whatever the feeling was between them, did not prevent them from showing it to others since without any limitation they allowed themselves to be seen in public holding hands or captured by the paparazzi on board a yacht.

“The world fell apart for Mariah”

Apparently, everything was evolving very well between the couple, however, in 2000, various rumors would have accompanied the couple’s last year and pointed to a supposed “infidelity” on the part of Luis Miguel,

While for his part, in 2001, rumors linked the interpreter of “We belong toghether” with the then husband of Halle Berry, Eric Benét, something that did not seem to the Mexican artist and would lead to the separation of both, as revealed by the middle Who.

It was years later when the one who was at one time the spouse of the current husband of the Mexican artist, Thalía, would reveal to People magazine how she faced and overcame the crises that will leave her the break with the “divo de México”, the composer, producer and actress, addressed her experience in order to create more understanding with people who go through lapses in their mental health.