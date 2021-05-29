A British StartUp wants you to go from Barcelona to Palma de Mallorca by airship to reduce CO2 emissions | Life

This StartUp wants to bring back the airships to carry passengers on short trips, and one of its proposals is to go from Barcelona to Palma de Mallorca in four and a half hours.

Surely when they talk to you about traveling by airship or zeppelin you remember the last flight of the LZ 129 Hindenburg in 1937, one of the greatest tragedies in aviation and that put an end to the use of these aircraft to carry passengers.

So it’s really surprising that a British startup just announced who are preparing to launch a network of airships for short-distance trips and that they will allow to eliminate carbon emissions and thus contribute to the environment, reports The Guardian.

So thinks the so-called StartUp Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) which aims to help the aviation industry by replacing common aircraft with its Airlander airships, at least for short-range flights.

In some examples for the use of their airships to cover short distances they have appointed traveling from Oslo to Stockholm or from Barcelona to Palma de Mallorca on trips of just four hours.

Their airships, they argue, could help reduce carbon emissions since these aircraft would only emit about 10% of the greenhouse gases of an airliner, and they comment that it could even be reduced much more.

HAV CEO, Tom grundy, has compared their airships to fast ferries. It states that although its airships are slower than a plane, they would dispense with the time spent checking in, going through security and waiting at an airport, which would ultimately take the same time.

HAV is working on agreements and partnerships with existing airlines to replace current commercial aircraft with its fleet of airships, at least on some routes.

They comment that “today there are airplanes designed to travel very long distances traveling very short distances when in reality there is a better solution.” To sell their product they ask a question: “How much longer will we expect to have the luxury of traveling these short distances with such a large carbon footprint?”