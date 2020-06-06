Oxford University expects firm results on its coronavirus vaccine by August

The British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca started an ambitious production even though it is not yet known if the vaccine will give results. Optimistic, The company hopes to deliver hundreds of millions of doses by September.

AstraZeneca It already makes the experimental AZD1222 vaccine in factories in India, Oxford, Switzerland and Norway. And, as announced by the Cambridge-based company, He hopes to have distributed hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccine this year and at least 2,000 million by mid-2021.

The company also revealed that It has already signed agreements to produce 400 million doses for the United States and 100 million for the United Kingdom. Britain has promised to pay for the doses “as soon as possible,” and the Boris Johnson government expects a third of the vaccines to be ready in four months.

After an initial testing phase in 160 healthy volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55, the study of AZD1222 from the University of Oxford passed to phases two and three, which means increasing the tests to 10,260 people and expanding the age range of volunteers to include children and the elderly.

Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca

As detailed by The Daily Mail, Pascal Soriot, executive director of AstraZeneca, explained that they have started manufacturing the vaccine right now to have it ready for when there are results. “Of course, with this decision comes a risk, but it is a financial risk”he added.

Soriot assured that AstraZeneca will not obtain any benefit from supplying the vaccine: “We feel that there are times in life when corporations need to step forward and contribute to solving a big problem like this, so we decided to do it without profit.” . However, he explained, this will only last until the World Health Organization (WHO) officially lowers the crisis from the “global pandemic” level.

Testing in Brazil

The possible vaccine against COVID-19 in which scientists from the English University of Oxford work will be tested in Brazil by the level of infection in that country and in order to determine its effectiveness, reported “The Times”.

Experts from the Jenner Institute at that university began developing the vaccine last January in chimpanzees, and are currently working on the clinical phases. With the decline in coronavirus cases in the UK, scientists need a site with higher virus infection to demonstrate whether or not it is effective. Soriot revealed that the biggest problem now is that “the disease is coming down,” so “they are looking for evil in many parts of the world.”

Brazil, in effect, will support the initiative with 2,000 volunteers who did not come into contact with the disease, both in Rio and in São Paulo, the two cities most affected by the pandemic in the South American country. Thus, it will be part of the global vaccine development plan and will be the first country to carry out the Oxford tests after the United Kingdom.

The procedure was approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and, in São Paulo, the studies will be conducted by the Reference Center for Special Immunobiologicals (Crie) of the Federal State University (Unifesp). The vaccine produced by the British university was included in a study by the investment bank Morgan Stanley, which mapped 110 searches for an immunizing formula, and it is considered to be one of the six most promising candidates to cure the disease that affects the planet.

The idea is that the randomized study evaluates the safety and efficacy of the immunizer. The agency, for its part, noted that Human clinical trials conducted under the British seal proved to be safe. The medical infrastructure and equipment will be financed by the Lemann Foundation, and the first a thousand volunteers, from San Pablo, will be recruited by Unifesp; while the other 1,000 people will be part of the test in Rio de Janeiro.

According to the latest official data from the Ministry of Health, the UK reported 176 new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, up to a total of 39,904 since the pandemic began.

Yesterday, countries, companies and entities around the world pledged to contribute $ 8.8 billion over five years to the Global Alliance for Immunization and Vaccination (GAVI), to promote childhood vaccination in developing countries and the fight against COVID-19.

