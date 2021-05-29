A brilliant Quartararo gets his fourth consecutive pole

05/29/2021

On at 15:43 CEST

Fabio Quartararo was the fastest and took MotoGP pole position of the Italian Grand Prix when marking a time of 1: 45.187 and also get hold of the circuit record. The French pilot has flown over his Yamaha and it has been done with his fourth consecutive pole of this season. Behind, Francesco Bagnaia (one of his greatest rivals) and Johann zarco, they will take the exit in the second and third places respectively.

MotoGP on DAZN available live and on demand. Subscribe and start your month for free

The top five of the starting grid will be completed Aleix Espargaró Y Jack Miller that will come out in the fourth and fifth position. For its part, Marc Márquez will start engines in the eleventh place.

The qualifying day started around half an hour later when the last free practice session was delayed due to the fall of Sasaki Y Dupasquier (Moto2). A helicopter has already taken the Swiss pilot to the Hospital in Florence. At the moment, waiting for news from the medical center.