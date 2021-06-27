A brilliant Joana Pastrana retained her European title dominating Anna Sophie da Costa

Darío Pérez

Joana pastrana (17-3, 5 KO) said goodbye to active boxing, as she herself announced, on Saturday night with a defense of the European Minimum Weight Championship, in her possession, against Anne Sophie da Costa (28-7, 11 KO). It has been played in the Palacio de los Deportes of the Community of Madrid, now called WiZink Center for publicity reasons.

Much better Pastrana from the beginning of the actions, searching the face of the French with precision and dodging the hands of the candidate, making the fight to be fought at her own pace and distance. Our champion did not hesitate and attacked when she had to, taking an attitude against it when, equally, it was the most advisable for her interests, and she came to damage her rival in some rounds such as the third, in which the gala thanked the final bell . Joana’s challenger arrived quite disoriented in the middle of the fight, showing confusion when starting the actions, more due to the local fighter’s merit than her demerit.

And so began the second half of the clash, with one more point of aggressiveness from Pastrana as his opponent stoically endured round after round, accumulating punishment and scores, as logic indicated, against the French. It did not seem possible in these championship rounds that the result of the lawsuit and the belt could escape from Madrid. In this way, the agreed twenty minutes were closed, with the result that we all expected, victory for Joana Pastrana by points in a unanimous decision (100-90, all three judges).

Hopefully Joana rethinks her retirement from boxing, since she is in her best physical, technical and mental moment to continue her boxing practice.