In October 2014, the organization of Nobel Prizes awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics to Japanese researchers Isamu Akasaki, Hiroshi Amano Y Shuji Nakamura. The reason for receiving this coveted award? Having invented LED lights.

Actually, these three researchers of Japanese origin and residing in the United States are not the only parents of the led technology. But if Nobel Prizes they would have been more scrupulous, the award would have been distributed among dozens of people, something impractical. This does not detract from the work of Akasaki, Amano and Nakamura, ultimately responsible for the LED bulbs in your home generating a cleaner and sharper white light compared to incandescent bulbs, already in disuse.

As the BBC pointed out in an article where it talks about the 2014 winners, LED lights were created in the 60s of the last century. But Nobel of Physics It ended up with those who invented LED lights that could emit blue light. This made it possible to achieve the white light that is generated if we combine red, green and blue light. The first two were already available since the 1960s but needed light, which did not arrive until the 1990s from the award-winning researchers. This closed a cycle of experiments, searches and investigations in droves that from different electronic giants yearned to find a new way of lighting that was more efficient and durable.

But let’s go to the beginning of everything to find out how the first led lights and how it went from a small diode of infrared light invisible to the human eye to light bulbs that emit lights of all colors or televisions and gigantic screens with high-definition images inspired by the same technology.

The key is electroluminescence

Like many other inventions we’ve talked about in the past, before we got to the device, gadget, or technology in question, theorists first emerge that speak of certain principles or laws that occur in nature and that, used in a certain way, can give rise to precisely those technologies that will emerge decades later.

In the case of LED lights, the concept that makes it possible is electroluminescence, a word of difficult pronunciation and that was proposed by the French physicist George Destriau in 1936 when publishing his research in which he observed a light phenomenon produced by transmitting electricity through zinc sulfate. The concept of electroluminescence referred to the fact that certain materials emit light if you pass electricity through them.

Actually, the first name that is known about experiments related to this principle was British Henry Joseph Round, who in 1907 observed this phenomenon using silicon carbide as a conductive material. But neither this one nor the researchers Bernhard Gudden Y Robert Wichard Pohl, who used zinc sulfate with copper, saw practical utility due to the low power of the light generated. The Russian Oleg Vladimirovich Losev It went a little further, publishing in 1927, but as I was saying, the concept used as the basis for LED technology will not emerge until the second half of the 1930s.

It’s more. It wasn’t until the 60s of the 20th century that they were discovered Practical applications for LED lights and a race begins to give them more ambitious uses than as mere red lights on a computer panel.

LED lights show

It is curious that the first LED lights could not be seen. They emitted infrared light, which naturally the human being is not able to appreciate with his eyes. Those responsible for these first infrared LEDs were the Americans Robert Biard Y Gary Pittman, employees of Texas Instruments and that in 1961 they found the LED formula, although it had no practical a priori utility.

Most interesting of all, they weren’t looking for a light source but were researching to find a laser-producing diode. In any case, they patented this infrared LED which, incidentally, used a conductive material gallium arsenide.

Nick Holonyak at General Electric Labs. Source: Iluminet

From Texas Instruments we go to General Electronicwhere in 1962 the American of Russian origin Nick Holonyak manages to develop a light-emitting diode, an acronym for LED, that emits light visible to humans. We already have the red LED, which will become popular for years for its inclusion in all kinds of electronic devices and devices.

During the following years of the 60s of the 20th century, researchers from different electronics companies will continue to investigate how to produce red LED lights using the same material, gallium arsenide, along with which derivatives such as gallium arsenide phosphide Y gallium phosphide. This will improve the efficiency of the LEDs, making them also brighter and even generating orange lights. As for the green LED, this will be obtained by experimenting with materials like the previous ones, as well as gallium phosphate or gallium aluminum phosphide.

Red + green = yellow

I started this article by talking about blue LED light, the third piece that made white light possible by combining blue, green and red. But while that blue light did not exist, the red and green gave a lot of play.

In 1972, the giant Montsanto and more specifically one of their electrical engineers, M. George CrafordIt combines green and red light to produce yellow light, brighter than the other two separately. With this, Montsanto will become the first manufacturer of LED lights on a large scale and for all audiences. Out of curiosity, Craford had taken classes from, among others, Nick Holonyak aforementioned. And like all good students, he surpassed his teacher, since his LED lights became more powerful than those of Holonyak himself.

But with the yellow LED lights this story does not end. There is still a way to go until the current white lights are achieved. In 1976, for example, much brighter LED lights were achieved than previous generations for use in telecommunications combined with fiber optics. And during the 80s and early 90s of the 20th century, new conductive materials will be experimented with, such as aluminum phosphide and indium gallium, thus achieving brighter green, yellow, red and orange lights.

I close the circle of this article by mentioning the blue LED light again. Invented in 1994, blue was obtained from the combination of gallium nitride for ultra-bright blue and gallium nitride of inidium for ultra-bright blue and green.

From there at current white led lights, more efficient, more durable and that do not generate as much heat as that emitted by the incandescent lights of “all life”. One of the greatest inventions in the history of technology full of names that perfected a technology with more than 50 years of life.