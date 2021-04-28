A Breaking Bad actor wants a spin-off of his character

An actor who was part of Breaking Bad revealed that he would like his character to have a spin-off.

Without a doubt, Breaking Bad is one of the best series that the small screen gave us. After giving us several seasons, fiction never lost its rhythm and always surpassed itself. The years go by and the public continues to choose it. Recently, an actor who was part of the story created by Vince Gilligan revealed that he would like his character to have a spin-off.

Actor RJ Mitte, who plays Walter White Jr. In the series, he made some statements and again excited the fans of Breaking Bad, which are many. “I would like to see some things for the future of the characters, especially the immediate family as the aftermath of what happened to Bryan after his death in the family. So I think I’m always willing to bring that back, ”he began by saying.

Regarding his character in Breaking Bad, the actor had this to say: “I think for Walt Junior, there are a lot of regrets for wasting time. A lot of people in this world have had those conversations with a father or an uncle or whatever, where it was like, this was the last conversation, it didn’t go well and they died. ” He added, “You know, I feel like there’s a good drama there. I feel like it’s a very heavy drama, but I think there is a lot to do there ”.

The end of Better Call Saul

The truth is that now Vince Gilligan is very busy with Better call saul. The only character who had a spin-off of the Breaking Bad series was Saul Goodman, and the reality is that it is a success. However, the sixth will be his last season.

Recently, Bob Odenkirk, the main character of the series, revealed the following about the last season: “Peter Gould has told me that when we finish Better Call Saul, we are all going to see Breaking Bad in a different way. I do not know what it means. I don’t have anything specific beyond that, except that he knows everything that happens throughout this season and I don’t, but I think there are more great things ahead that they will comment on or build on what happened in Breakind Bad in a way. surprising”.