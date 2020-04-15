One of the novelties of Final Fantasy VII Remake is that it presents cinematic scenes that are completely dubbed. As you can imagine, this meant that Square Enix had to hire voice actors to voice their iconic characters. Interestingly, one of the chosen ones has a past in one of the best-known television series of the past decade: Breaking Bad.

What happens is that Matt Jones, a 39-year-old Californian actor, had a role in the cast of Final Fantasy VII Remake. To be more specific, he was responsible for giving voice to Wedge, one of the members of AVALANCHE, the rebel group of which Barret and Tifa are part.

While you may not recognize Jones by name, we’re sure you will for his role in Breaking Bad. We say it since it was he who played Badger, one of Jesse Pinkman’s crazy friends, in Breaking Bad and El Camino.

Although that is his most important role, Jones has also participated in other productions. For example, he came out in Season 9 of The Office playing Zeke, Dwight’s cousin. She also had small appearances on series like Reno 911 !, Gilmore Girls, and Community.

And you, did you identify that Wedge’s voice was that of the actor who brought Badger to life in Breaking Bad? Tell us in the comments.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available for PlayStation. You can know more about this launch by clicking here.

