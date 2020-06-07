Inclusion has become a key guideline for companies in talent management and in the effort to execute increasingly remarkable strategies in integration, this month that commemorates the LGBTIQ + community, we remember how important it has become for companies to recognize the value of a community both professionally and socially.

YouGov discovered that in countries like the United States, the brands best perceived by the LGBTIQ + community had been Amazon, PBS, Netflix, Youtube and Dawn.

Jorge Guevara, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Communication for Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean at American Express, shares with Merca2.0 the experience of being a brand that has opted for inclusion and the work that there is to achieve it.

Merca2.0 – What motivated Amex to participate openly in the Pride March in Mexico City 10 years ago?

Jorge Guevara – Although at that time, American Express had already made great progress in terms of equity and inclusion, no company had dared to speak publicly.

It was then that the company made the decision to form an official contingent of employees to represent Amex in the Pride March in Mexico City and go out publicly to support the LGBT + community, both on that holiday and in reports and articles in the media. of national information, opening the way to the media conversation that prevails today.

After our participation, more and more companies began to join each year, achieving that the business media covered the event. Today, about 170 thousand people and more than 120 companies are marching, when just a decade ago, American Express was the only one.

Merca2.0 – How does having the Best Place to Work LGBT certification impact talent management?

JG – Having the Best LGBT workplace certification is just a reflection of our company’s work environment, which guarantees that Amex is an inclusive and free of prejudice place. Which requires previous and consistent work.

We have this certificate because at American Express, it is very important for us to promote actions that allow us to support our collaborators, so that they feel free, proud and sure of being who they are and in this way, they can maximize their talent.

We are sure that by creating spaces free of labels and stereotypes, employees can not only boost their professional careers, they can also positively impact their lives outside of Amex.

Being an inclusive place means ensuring that everyone in the organization has the same career opportunities, starting with recruitment and selection, through training, performance evaluation, promotions, and contract terminations. By ensuring this, a company can attract and retain the best talent.

Merca2.0 – What message can you give to brands, so that they add openness to their business strategies?

JG – Having an inclusive environment and free of labels, obviously benefits the business, since you are going to help your collaborators maximize their skills and also attract the best talent.

Likewise, you are going to lead society in transformation, being a committed company that gives visibility to the demand for respect and protection of human rights.

Merca2.0 – How does a brand achieve value when inclusion is part of your business?

JG – In addition to developing the business and generating social change, we help our employees to live in the best conditions, inside and outside the company. These values ​​permeate their daily lives so much that we have even seen some colleagues become spokespersons and role models for their communities.

