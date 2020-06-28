An element that has stood out during this contingency has been the value that electronic commerce has acquired and various players have become benchmarks, as we have seen with services such as Mercado Pago or sales platforms such as Zara or Walmart, which have surprised by the sales strategy and promotions that have been launched.

Jesus Padilla, Marketing Director of PayPal Mexico and Brazil, revealed to Merca2.0 how the consumer’s response to promotions such as the hot sale has been, which became an important thermometer of the adaptation that this area has had during the contingency.

Merca2-0 – What can the results of the Hot Sale of the COVID-19 pandemic tell us, and the effects it has had on electronic commerce?

Jesús Padilla – The pandemic is a phenomenon that is definitely changing the general way in which we interact with the world and that inevitably also modifies our way of buying.

In the case of electronic commerce in Mexico, an upward behavior had already been forecast since 2015, however, we have seen an acceleration of growth in the sector that has shortened the adoption of this form of commerce by up to 2 years in just a few months.

For us, Hot Sale is one of the most important times of the year, but this particular year, we had unprecedented results. As an example, on the first day of the Hot Sale, we saw triple-digit growth from last year.

In general, since the pandemic began, we have seen potential growth. In April alone, new PayPal users reached record levels globally, closing at 7.4 million, an increase of 135% year-over-year with an average of approximately 250,000 new active accounts per day.

In fact, May 1 was the busiest day in the company’s history, more than last year’s transactions during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday.

There is certainly more need now for digital payments than ever. People need us to be there for them and we feel lucky to be able to provide help in this difficult time. By digitizing transactional processes, we can make financial services more affordable, convenient, secure, and successfully include large parts of the population within the global digital economy for the first time.

Merca2.0 – What categories were the best sellers?

JP – We are witnessing an increase in key areas that contribute significantly to staying home, including home and garden activities, games, electronics, groceries / food, pet supplies, home delivery and services subscription.

The fashion and accessories sector is doing well, especially sports activities, as consumers dress more casually and buy outfits to exercise at home. Sports stores, both retailers and brands, were very successful this Hot Sale.

We also find great activity in furniture and home goods stores, we know that as a result of the confinement and security measures that have been taken in our country, new needs arose for a large part of the population that now requires work, learning and Educating in one place like the house and the Hot Sale was a great opportunity for people to buy the items they needed, so we observed higher tickets.

Merca2.0 – What did sellers learn during an online promotion strategy, in the midst of a contingency like the one experienced by COVID-19?

JP – This process of adaptation, so accelerated that it was experienced as a result of the pandemic, has undoubtedly caused people and businesses to make an enormous effort to stay afloat. For some who already had sales through electronic commerce, this process was an opportunity to continue and for others, to grow.

In any job and in any industry, it is vitally important to truly understand your customers’ needs and what they can do to address them. This advice is relevant in times of « normal », but especially now that we are facing this pandemic.

The key point that we have seen, in terms of strategy and even beyond that, is to provide solutions. Today more than ever it is important to understand the client and understand that we are the client ourselves, that this pandemic has transformed and rethought many things in our work, home and relationships. When we have managed to transmit that empathy through our brand, we will be talking about new marketing.

