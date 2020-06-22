In an interview with Merca2.0, a platform shares the changes that have been seen in e-commerce at these challenging times.

The COVID-19 pandemic has established a series of benchmarks, through which electronic commerce has been transformed.

Electronic commerce is a key channel for carrying out activities aimed at generating income.

Fashion is one of the main sales categories within electronic commerce, which has turned brands that are dedicated to its commercialization into true laboratories that have helped to improve the experience that is lived online.

During the contingency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the role that brands play has been evident, especially at a time when the consumer has made this channel a transcendental one in order to carry out its commercial activity, given the restrictions that have been tax at physical points of sale.

Brands like Zara have consolidated their e-commerce platform in this segment and in this interview with Merca2.0, Belén Cabido, CEO of GoTrendier, details how e-commerce has had to adapt in the midst of this pandemic and how in Mexico it has even been had to align measures such as the regulation of VAT on internet products and services, as well as the success in sales of a key category of this digital market: fashion.

Merca2.0 – How has second-hand e-commerce changed with the

contingency for COVID-19?

Belén Cabido – My perception is that people are increasingly aware of the brutal change that we are experiencing in the world and this accompanies the way in which it is consumed and the priorities in life. During COVID, while other industries suffered, a boom was proclaimed in the digital economy and in our case specifically, in the circular economy. GoTrendier has allowed during the pandemic to generate extra income for more than 25 thousand women selling the clothes they do not wear and, on the other hand, it has allowed more than 30 thousand women to buy more consciously with savings and promote this circular economy, Reuse, Refuse and Renew without leaving home. From April to May, we grew our turnover by 50 percent and exceeded our growth prospects. We continue with the same growth path with the idea of ​​reaching a turnover of 25 million euros in GMV terms in 2020.

Merca2.0 – How did the implementation of VAT on internet products and services impact your category?

BC – As they are second-hand products and according to legislation, VAT does not apply to this type of product since VAT was previously applied. However, we have implemented the withholding of ISR to all our vendors. It has been accepted in a positive way in our community but it was difficult to explain it to our users. Surprisingly, the reaction did not harm engagement with the platform or sales since it is an external factor to us and the vendors who are the main segment affected by this implementation expressed their dissatisfaction with the legislation but continued to publish garments and sell on the platform.

Merca2.0 – How important has second-hand luxury and fashion consumption become that are sold online?

BC – As we have previously mentioned, we have seen strong growth in this industry and I mainly consider it to be a change in the trend of consumption and to be more aware of our needs. COVID has hit all citizens hard and we have prioritized our needs, which is why people have been very favorable to buying second-hand clothes and promoting the circular economy.

