Apple has understood the importance of two principles that converge: many users want a high-performance smartphone, but smaller, simpler, not to say regressive. However, it is also crucial for Apple, in a saturated market, to expand its range and sell cheaper iPhones. The result should be the iPhone 9 or SE2, available from March 2020.

Since 2007, the media and commercial birth year of the iPhone, Apple had only departed from the tradition once: its new smartphone (its new smartphones, since over time, Apple has declined its terminal in different editions such as the XS, the XS Max, etc.) made an appointment for amateurs at the end of summer, somewhere between mid-September and early October. A tradition that the firm managed by Tim Cook has only broken once, in March 2016: while the iPhone 6S was going to be relegated to oblivion six months later by the iPhone 7, the brand released its iPhone SE.

A simple, handy and regressive smartphone, since it backtracked in terms of design (it looked like the iPhone 4 and 5!) And features, while integrating the essentials and offering an iOS experience similar to the product ” reference”.

Mocked by a myriad of observers at its launch, the iPhone SE quickly exploded sales figures and exceeded expectations … It was even the case not long ago: while the iPhone SE stopped to be produced in September 2018, in January 2019, Apple began to sell off a large stock of iPhone SE (€ 279), which, to the biggest surprise, passed away very quickly …

Back to 2020. All the rumors converge on the second launch of an Apple smartphone in March: the iPhone SE2 (or iPhone 9), should see the light of day at the end of winter 2020. And we predict a success commercial at least as big as its predecessor.

The objective for Apple: to be present just below the € 500 mark

Apple has integrated two things: first, at the time of 120 Hz screens, fivefold photo sensors, fingerprint readers and cameras integrated into the screens, the mass of users who just want to have a good smartphone, not too big, which ignores facial recognition, AI and curved screens, weighs. Also, in a saturated smartphone market where reaching the shipping volumes of yesteryear is illusory, it is necessary to expand the portfolio by targeting different customers. The iPhone SE2 (or iPhone 9) would meet this double objective.

Apple will never sell a low-cost iPhone. Against nature. On the other hand, the SE (and soon, perhaps, the SE2) can do what the iPhone XR has failed to achieve, because it is too expensive and too close to the iPhone XS.

It takes, in short, for Apple, an iPhone which does not distort the iOS experience, but which allows it to be present just below the € 500 mark. And SE2 should be this one.

Expected with a 4.7 inch screen (the same size as that found on the iPhone 5, with a design close to that of the iPhone 7, 3 GB of RAM and 64 Gigas of storage space, the iPhone SE2 would carry an A13 chip, the same as on the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Max. Which, technically, would make it fully operational in 2020. It would, however, only have one device A little look from 2016, then.

The serial leaker Onleaks, in partnership with iGeeksBlog, recently proposed detailed 3D renderings of the design of the iPhone SE2 or iPhone 9.

Nothing official so far. Confirmation in March …