According to the brand, its attorneys claimed that its operations did not violate US regulations.

Either way, US authorities have continued to try to stop their deal with Venezuela.

In theory, businesses could avoid trade restrictions with Caracas under the concept of humanitarian aid

These past few months have been tense for companies around the world. With the ghost of COVID-19 over everyone’s head, more than one brand has been on the brink of bankruptcy. And in fact, several chains that were already at the limit of their capacity fully fell into ruin. Until now, market conditions have benefited agents in Mexico, preventing large businesses from giving in to pressure. But today this luck officially ended.

According to ., a Mexican brand has just filed for bankruptcy. And the fault could well be the commercial and political conflict between the United States (Venezuela) and Venezuela. This is the Free Aboard organization, which specialized in the transport of goods. On its official site, the organization and its ally Schlager Business Group announced this news. Regarding the decision, they pointed out that the tragedy will cause the loss of hundreds of jobs.

Libre Abordo had signed an agreement years ago with the government of Nicolás Maduro to exchange food for oil. However, the Mexican brand denounces that authorities in the US have spent years trying to stop this relationship, even though it does not violate trade restrictions against Venezuela. According to the business, this push and pull caused the loss of 90 billion dollars (md) and the suspension of the agreement they had with the Caracas government.

Mexican brand dies under international pressure

As previously stated, Libre Abordo is not the first company to file for bankruptcy so far in 2020. J.C. Penney and J.Crew, two of the largest retail companies in the US, do not have many weeks to go through this process in order to save their business in the long term. The aeronautical sector brand Latam Airlines, the largest of its kind in the region, also recently collapsed. Hertz, dedicated to car rental, also fell apart.

Related Notes

It must be accepted that the bankruptcy of Libre Abordo and all these businesses respond to different situations. In the Mexican brand letter, COVID-19 is not mentioned as a determining factor in the suspension of operations. On the contrary, the political conflict between the United States and Venezuela seems to have been the greatest element of pressure that led his business to make this decision. And in this sense, it can become a very valuable lesson for the future.

Many times a brand focuses only on economic, social and commercial factors in its business operations. And it is clear why. They tend to be the factors with the greatest impact on the daily activities of a company. But the case of Libre Abordo recalls that geopolitical dynamics can also threaten organizations. Although your case may seem extreme, it is worth considering this possibility in such an uncertain environment.

Policy and its effect on companies

Furthermore, it is not like a brand has ever been negatively affected by fights between two or more governments. Huawei and Apple are constantly in the eye of the hurricane when it comes to the China-US relationship. Volkswagen got into a small conflict with the authorities in Puebla as a result of the reopening of its plant. Nissan also raised the annoyance of officials in Spain when it said it would withdraw its activities from Barcelona.

Be that as it may, it is important for every brand to learn to deal with geopolitical barriers in the development of their business. As Vox points out, they may be accidentally involved in a social conflict in one of their markets that puts them in direct enmity with a government. Sustainable Brands points out that it can also be an issue that arises as part of a philosophy of “taking a stand”. And, according to CNN, there is always the complex conflict of interest.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299