China tries to return to normal after the pandemic, and in Wuhan, where the virus originated, industries start to operate again, but all the basic measures in prevention persist. And they will continue for a long time to come in different latitudes.

The quest to minimize contact between people is a priority so that each activity resumes its daily rhythm. And zero kilometer car buying operations are not exempt. Although several brands around the world have already digitized their sales operations, this trend is beginning to deepen as a direct consequence of the coronavirus.

The Chinese firm Geely, for example, launched its online sales system in the midst of a pandemic that allows the entire vehicle purchase process to be done remotely: the choice of specifications, how to finance it, what insurance to hire, and what address to establish for a delivery without going to the dealer and without physical contact.

So far, actions within the known parameters that several automakers had already been handling, but Geely surprised with a new measure to directly extinguish contact with the customer: he gives him the keys to his new car through a drone.

The company founded in 1986 as an air conditioning factory was the first independent car manufacturer in the People’s Republic of China. Today, in addition, it owns Volvo – after buying it in 2009 from Ford, and one of the most prestigious in Asia. With this innovative program, it became the first to have a process that 100% avoids contact between people.

The brand has already processed more than 10,000 purchases with this new system and indicates that it registered another 110,000 people with interest to close operations under that format. As the firm itself clarifies, its plants continue with their normal production rhythm, at 100% of their capacity and under a series of strict special care for workers: only eight people in the elevators, daily inspections, new masks every eight hours, body temperature measurement twice a day, etc.

Before the drone begins to fly with the keys directly to the customer’s home, delivery begins with disinfection by each dealer, who must carry out a comprehensive process to ensure that customers enjoy the car in complete safety.

The Chinese manufacturer was also the first to launch a vehicle that protects its occupants from the coronavirus: it offers a filter to prevent certain bacteria from entering the cabin that no other model can filter. This is the SUV Icon, which has an N95 air filter certificate and thus prevents particles that carry bacteria and viruses, such as COVID-19, from entering the interior.

All these Geely developments are part of its Healthy Car Program, a plan to create healthier vehicles, which is demanding an investment of 48 million euros from the brand. And that many will be forced to imitate.