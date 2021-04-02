A bracelet thrown on the grass by Ronaldo is sold in Serbia for 64,000 euros

04/02/2021 at 12:21 CEST

EFE

The captain’s armband that Cristiano Ronaldo threw on the grass in the match between Portugal and Serbia on March 27 in Belgrade, outraged after an apparently legal goal was annulled, was sold this Friday for 64,000 euros at an auction for humanitarian purposes .

The money will be used for the medical treatment of a six-month-old Serbian boy suffering from spinal muscular atrophy. and you need medical assistance abroad.

“The humanitarian auction for Cristiano Ronaldo’s captain’s armband has just ended with the brilliant figure of 7.5 million dinars (…)”, announced on Twitter Jovan Simic, founder of the organization Together for Life, which helps children with serious illnesses.

Simic especially thanked firefighter Djordje Vukicevic for collecting the captain’s armband at the stadium after the match and offering it to the humanitarian organization to obtain money for the minor’s operation.

The Serbia-Portugal, qualifying for Qatar 2022, ended with a draw (2-2) and a huge controversy after the referee annulled in added time an apparently legal goal by Ronaldo. The ball seems to cross the goal line and the goal would have given the Portuguese victory. The outrage shown by the captain of the Portuguese team, who received a yellow for protesting, led him to throw his team’s bracelet to the ground.